Last year at this time I wrote a column on Laurel County and the Suffrage Movement to commemorate the Centennial Anniversary of the 19th Amendment being adopted as part of the United States Constitution. I found very little information about Laurel County’s involvement but I told you I hoped to find more information. This month our society was contacted by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration and Chorus to inform us of the Women’s Equality Celebration being held in Frankfort Saturday, August 21. The public is invited to attend this all day event with activities such as a cemetery tour of the graves of suffragists and a history walk. There will also be a documentary shown at the Paul Sawyer Public Library and a Women’s Equality March on Broadway. They may also have a concert with this group singing suffrage songs. If you are interested in hearing the songs but are unable to go to Frankfort you can stop by our library and listen to the CD which they donated to us.
This group also sent us the names of individuals from Laurel County who were involved in the Suffrage movement in the 1880s. I am hopeful I can find information to share with you in a future column. One of the sources I will be using in my research is the newspapers.
Laurel County Newspaper Records
The Mountain Echo was the first newspaper in Laurel County. It began in Barbourville and included information from many counties in the southeastern Kentucky mountains including Clay, Knox, Whitley, Jackson, Rockcastle, Pulaski, Letcher and Laurel. Around 1875 the paper moved to London. Eventually the news pertained mostly to Laurel County. Correspondents from communities throughout the county and other sections of the state and other states sent news about crimes, weddings, illnesses, deaths, visitors and other community happenings which the correspondent thought was important. By 1907 the paper was known as the London Sentinel and the Mountain Echo. In 1919 it became The Sentinel-Echo.
Over the years several newspapers have begun operations in this county but their life spans were brief. Some of the older papers were The Examiner (1880’s), The London Kentuckian (1897-1901), and The Weekly News (1938-39). Some of the more recent ones you may remember were The Pittsburg Free Press, The Laurel Weekly, and The London-Laurel News Journal. I am not sure of the exact names of those later papers. In the 1950’s there was a movement to microfilm records to preserve them. Unfortunately by that time some issues of the newspapers were lost but the copies which could be found were microfilmed.
In the 1980’s Gerri Sutton began transcribing excerpts from the microfilmed issues of the Mountain-Echo. These excerpts were published and are fully indexed by surname. The microfilm issues are available here at the society’s library as well as the Laurel County Public Library and online at sites such as Family Search. They are available at no charge. If you are interested in accessing the papers at Family Search you will find how to do this on our website in the July 2021 Blog by Mark Watkins.
Since Women’s Equality Day is this week I thought this excerpt from 140 years ago was an appropriate one to share. It was printed in the August 19, 1881 issue.
"For the first time in the history of Kentucky a lady was sworn in here last Monday as Circuit Court Clerk. Laurel has the honor of giving to the State the first female Circuit Court Clerk, while Letcher must be accorded the honor of giving to the state its first female county court clerk.”
Since the excerpt did not name the lady I went to the online paper and extracted this excerpt from the same issue:
“The August term of the Laurel Circuit court convened in the court house in this place last Monday, Judge H. F. Finley presiding and Hon. H. C. Eversole Commonwealth’s attorney present. Mrs. Emma Smith was sworn in as circuit court clerk, and Messrs. A. B. Brown and S. W. Ewell were sworn in as her deputies.”
The December 23, 1885 “Mrs. Emma Smith, who was elected Clerk of the Laurel circuit court four years ago last August, to succeed her husband, has tendered her resignation, to take effect at once. Mr. A. B. Brown will probably be appointed her successor. Mrs. Smith’s resignation was the result of a recent decision of the Court of Appeals to the effect that females are ineligible to hold certain elective offices within the Commonwealth.”
Mrs. Smith was elected to public office almost 40 years before women were given the right to vote. If you are interested in reading more excerpts the prices for our Mountain Echo Excerpts are:
There were no microfilmed copies of the newspaper in 1906.
