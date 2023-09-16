The 30th reunion of the Class of 1982 brought friends and foes together for a rehashing of their glory years — but with a twist.
A Mystery Man loomed throughout the group, clad in black sunglasses, black hoodie and pants, and seldom spoke. His presence freaked out classmate Ruby London, who presented a neurotic and paranoid personality as she isolated from most of her classmates.
Then long-time friendship of Teresa and Anita was challenged when a deep secret involving a former classmate was made public.
Those were just a few of the twists of last Saturday's production of "The Reveal" by the Tri-County Mystery Meets that debuted at Heritage Hills Theater.
Like most class reunions, the group was comprised of the successful members, the typical feisty, flirty (and highly available) preppie member, a farmer who was thought to be a clergyman, and the football star whose tragic accident left him paralyzed.
All these personalities blended in with audience members who were presented with name tags as a class member and several of whom were called to participate in contests with class members. With the mascot of Trojan, the cheering contest offered some innuendos that pitted a cast member with an audience member in leading cheers.
The murder of a classmate (who never entered the room) provided the murder aspect of the show, although the murderer was never identified.
Tri-County Mystery Meets is a traveling theatrical group that intertwines actors from the Tri-County area. Their shows offer quality adult entertainment offset by a dinner theater utilizing local caterers. "The Reveal" has had sold out audiences for their performances and continues to introduce productions with scripts written by members of the group.
The next production of Tri-County Mystery Meets will be a Halloween show that debuts in London on October 7 at Heritage Hills Theater off Tom Jensen Highway in London. Dinner will be catered by the London restaurant, Local Honey.
To reserve your spot, visit Tri-County Mystery Meets Facebook page.
