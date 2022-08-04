Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Friday that 24 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 90.
Among those graduates is Sgt. Troy Truett of the London Police Department.
APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
“Your commitment to leading your fellow officers is exemplary,” Gov. Beshear stated. “I wish you all the best as take on positions of leadership within your agency and continue to serve your community.”
APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.
“The APS program is an invaluable first step in leadership training,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek stated. “I am excited to see how you will take this knowledge back to your departments and use it to encourage and strengthen the ranks you lead.”
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned re-accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2018.
