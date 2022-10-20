On Tuesday, October 11, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Johnson and Deputy Marcus Stigall started their duties as school resource officers assigned to the Laurel County School System working in conjunction with the newly established Laurel County School Police Department.
These positions were created after Laurel County Sheriff John Root and Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett cooperatively worked together to provide school resource officers to be assigned to Laurel County Schools. Sheriff Root selected fully-sworn deputies from the ranks of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to fill the SRO positions. Following the selection process, Dep. Johnson and Dep. Stigall, were chosen.
Dep. Johnson is a 30-plus years of service sworn officer. Dep. Stigall is a three-year veteran of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Both deputies will be full-time school resource officers and will be at the Laurel County Schools each day that school is in session. They will maintain a high level of presence at the schools and provide an added level of security at the schools.
According to Sheriff Root, SROs bridge the gap between our youth and law enforcement and create lasting, influential relationships with students and staff. They are dedicated to keeping our students and schools safe. Our SROs serve as protectors, educators, mentors and law enforcement officers each and every day. Laurel County Schools already have a well-trained, security-conscious staff. Sheriff Root stated that he is pleased to be able to provide full-time Sheriff’s deputies to assist the Laurel County School System in an effort to provide a safe learning environment for our children. Sheriff Root is pleased to now have three of his deputies assigned as full-time School Resource Officers, and anticipates assigning additional deputies as SROs in the Laurel County School System. Additionally, Deputy/SRO Brad Mink, already a school SRO, is assigned to the East Bernstadt Independent School.
