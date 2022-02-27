University of Kentucky organizers of the Kentucky Agriculture Training School are kicking off the 2022 growing season with two upcoming workshops in March.
The first is a repeat of the popular Drone Pilot Certification Workshop. Scheduled for March 15-16 at the Hopkins County Extension office, it is the second opportunity producers have to prepare for becoming certified drone pilots. Participants will take the Federal Aviation Administration’s remote pilot certification exam March 17 at an FAA testing center.
Drones have many potential applications in agricultural production systems and becoming a FAA certified remote pilot is the only legal way a person can operate a drone for commercial use. During the intensive, two-day training, Mandy Briggs, assistant chief flight instructor with Parkland College’s Institute of Aviation, will help participants acquire the skills they need to receive their certification. Briggs’ students have more than a 99% success rate on the exam.
The cost to attend the workshop is $400 and the cost to take the exam is $175. The $175 is due when the exam is scheduled. Certified Crop Advisors will receive 12 continuing education units in precision agriculture for completing the workshop.
The second workshop focuses on managing wildlife. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT March 24 at the Phelp’s farm in Princeton. The workshop presenter is Matt Springer, assistant professor of wildlife management in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
The day begins with an introductory classroom discussion about common issues related to wildlife crop damage and disease transmission. Participants will quickly move outdoors to see demonstrations on various non-lethal management and trapping techniques to control common field crop pests including raccoons, beavers and muskrats. Organizers encourage participants to wear boots and dress for the weather.
Producers should visit https://katswildlifeproblemsinag.eventbrite.com to register for the event. The cost to attend is $105.
The Phelp’s farm is located at 1470 Cadiz Road in Princeton, KY 42445.
Producers can contact Lori Rogers, KATS coordinator, at lori.rogers@uky.edu for more information on either workshop.
