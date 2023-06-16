It’s all about the University of Kentucky Wildcats — whether it be basketball, football or other sports.
At least that’s the perspective of Jamie Vaught, who has penned yet another book outlining his experiences as sportswriter for the Lexington school.
Vaught visited the Laurel County Public Library last Friday to offer autographed copies of his latest memoir — “Forever Crazy About the Cats: An Improbable Journey of a Kentucky Sportswriter Overcoming Adversity.”
“This is my sixth book,” he said.
Vaught is a longtime college professor and two-time graduate of the University of Kentucky who once wrote columns for “The Cat’s Pause” for 13 years.
His latest book outlines his experiences overcoming adversities — a hearing loss since birth. Despite that disability, Vaught has clung tightly to the Wildcat teams over the years and shared those experiences in his newest edition.
“Forever Crazy About the Cats” is focused primarily on the basketball teams and includes some colorful and fascinating accounts about the teams. It also details a former super recruit who almost came to play basketball for UK, as well as a chapter about Vaught’s childhood friend, Roberto Clemente and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The book also includes comments from ex-Wildcat star Jack Givens and Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham.
Vaught also had copies of his fifth book, “Chasing the Cats,” which looks at the men’s basketball program through the eyes of players, broadcasters and coaches. Featured in that book are interviews with Dick Vitale, Kenny Walker, Kevin Grevey, Chip Rupp (and his grandfather, Adolph Rupp), and John Calipari. Also featured is London businessman and resident Jeff Sheppard.
Susan Fawbush, Adult Programs Director for the Laurel County Library, said the books will be available for checkout in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the books are available for purchase at Kentucky Branded stores in Lexington and Hazard, through Amazon and Joseph-Beth Booksellers.
“Forever Crazy About the Cats” sells for $29.95 in hardback cover.
