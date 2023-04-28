More than 1,825 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. The complete UK list can be found here. Among the recipients are:
Katie Brown of London, KY (40741).
Lennox Brinks of London, KY (40741).
Jasey Williams of London, KY (40744).
Sarah Martin of London, KY (40741).
Ahmed Khan of London, KY (40744).
Lauren House of East Bernstadt, KY (40729).
Myra Neeraj of London, KY (40741).
Kaley Stidham of London, KY (40744).
Rebekah Dyche of London, KY (40741).
Hallie Harris of London, KY (40741).
John Votolato of East Bernstadt, KY (40729).
Isabella Barton of London, KY (40741).
Madelyn Mastin of London, KY (40744).
Rachel McCoy of London, KY (40741).
The mission of the College of Arts & Sciences is to cultivate elevated student learning and experiences, advance innovative research and scholarship, and positively impact the lives of people in the Commonwealth, nation and world.
