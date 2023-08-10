More than 1,820 undergraduate students have qualified for the Spring 2023 College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. Among them are:
• Isabella Barton of London, KY (40741).
• Drew Beecham of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Kayli Bolton of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Katie Brown of London, KY (40741).
• Zachary Broyles of London, KY (40741).
• Katelyn Collins of Gray, KY (40734).
• Bailee Gibbs of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Hallie Harris of London, KY (40741).
• Caitlynne Hill of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Maren Hoskins of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Lauren House of East Bernstadt, KY (40729).
• Cierra Ledford of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Madelyn Mastin of London, KY (40744).
• Rachel McCoy of London, KY (40741).
• Myra Neeraj of London, KY (40741).
• Khushi Patel of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Ally Powers of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Poppy Spradlin of London, KY (40744).
• John Votolato of East Bernstadt, KY (40729).
• Kayla Woods of Manchester, KY (40962).
To view the complete list of Dean’s List recipients, visit https://provost.uky.edu/deans-list.
The University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences is united in excellence. Our mission is to cultivate elevated student learning and experiences, advance innovative research and scholarship and positively affect the lives of people in the Commonwealth, nation and world.
