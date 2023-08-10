School news

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 750 candidates for graduation during a commencement ceremony May 6 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Among them were:

Lennox Brinks of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Jasey Williams of London, KY (40744), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

Sarah Martin of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Courtney Murray of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Mia Sparkman of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.

Zachary Broyles of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.

Lauren House of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

Myra Neeraj of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

Kaley Stidham of London, KY (40744), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Rebekah Dyche of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern & Classical Languages, Literatures & Cultures.

