The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 750 candidates for graduation during a commencement ceremony May 6 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Among them were:
Lennox Brinks of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Jasey Williams of London, KY (40744), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Sarah Martin of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Courtney Murray of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Mia Sparkman of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Zachary Broyles of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.
Lauren House of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Myra Neeraj of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Kaley Stidham of London, KY (40744), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Rebekah Dyche of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern & Classical Languages, Literatures & Cultures.
