They served proudly, with honor for their country.
And on Saturday, many came out to honor them.
The annual Veterans Parade made its way through downtown London on Saturday afternoon, returning after a two-year hiatus following the pandemic that canceled many such events since 2020.
But their return came with glory, as patriotic music filled downtown London and people waving flags to honor those who protect our freedoms.
Former military personnel from the London City Police, Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Oleika Shriners, Vietnam Veterans of America, Patriot Riders and other organizations joined in for the celebration.
The event is organized by Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield each year to honor veterans in the community. Kentucky has the largest number of veterans in the United States, with Laurel County having one of the largest veteran population in the 120 counties.
