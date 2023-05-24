The Laurel County Extension Office is hosting a free, family-friendly Storybook Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, May 26, at London Veteran’s Park.
This community event encourages physical activity, child literacy, and family togetherness.
During the park walkthrough, there will be A-frame posts with each page of the storybook Memorial Day by author Emma Carlson Berne, where families can walk around reading and sing along.
Refreshment and snacks will be offered for visitors.
Sponsors include the Laurel County Health Department, London Fire Department, and 4-H Youth Development.
