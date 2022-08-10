Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1050 of London recently presented scholarships to students from South Laurel and North Laurel high schools. Kaylee Grace Napier of North Laurel and Corrinne Madison Phillips of South Laurel were awarded $500 each. Chapter 1050 is committed to helping students in their next steps going to college. The group meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Annex Building on Broad Street. RIGHT: Corrinne Madison Phillips of South Laurel High School received a $500 scholarship from Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1050, represented by Clelion Miracle.
Veterans provide scholarships to students
