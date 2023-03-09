Spring Cleaning extends far beyond the home and yard for Laurel residents.
Each April, thousands migrate to London and Laurel County for the Redbud Ride, and making the county look good is paramount for local leaders and citizens.
With this year’s Redbud Ride set for Saturday, April 22, London City Tourism is again hosting a Spring Cleanup Day the Saturday before the Redbud festivities.
London Spring Cleanup Day will be on Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m. centered at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market. Vests, gloves and pickers will be provided.
Volunteers, either groups or individuals, are urged to participate and help make London and Laurel County look good to both residents and visitors. Lunch vouchers to local restaurants will be distributed to participants.
“Anyone may participate, and while groups are encouraged, a single volunteer can be paired with others or work alone,” said Chris Robinson, executive director of London City Tourism. “Groups can also designate which areas they want to patrol, as long as they let organizers know on the registration form.”
Litter is detrimental to the environment, as well as creating an eyesore.
“Hundreds of labor hours are spent each month by local government to patrol streets and roadways for litter but the problem still persists. We use cleanup day as an educational opportunity to remind folks that when they litter, it creates a problem for all of us to clean up,” Robinson said. “If unable to be a part of the organized effort, feel free to take a stroll down your own road or street and send us the photos!
“During past cleanups in London, many families, youth groups, businesses, and civic clubs have used the opportunity to bond together to rid the community of unnecessary litter. It’s always a fun time.”
To register, visit the City of London Tourism Facebook page.
