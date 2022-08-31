Volunteers for the Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s gathered into the London Community Center last Thursday to kick off the campaign for the second annual event.
With last year’s inaugural walk held in Corbin, it’s London’s turn to host at the London-Laurel County Farmer’s Market 2 p.m. on October 1.
According to Kristin Bingham, Director of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the national organization’s largest fundraiser to help support programs, services and research aimed at ending the devastating disease as well as other forms of dementia. In Kentucky alone, some 6,000 people were served in the last fiscal year through educational programs, support groups and their 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900).
Locally the cause is championed by April Goodin with Home Helpers and Corbin volunteer Paul Matney.
“They’re the heart and soul of it all,” Bingham said.
Matney recounted how years ago the closest walk was in Jellico, Tennessee. His family participated in honor of his mother-in-law, who passed away from Alzheimer’s.
“We would take 30 people,” Matney said, “but the last time we were down there, counting us, there were 35 people.”
Matney, a member of the Corbin Kiwanis Club at the time, was inspired to start a walk closer to home almost four years ago.
“We started the Kiwanis Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk with the intent of trying to get an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Matney continued. “The Alzheimer’s [Association] is wonderful to work with, and we were fortunate enough last year to have our first Southeast Kentucky official Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”
That first event attracted around 250 participants and raised some $23,000. This year, organizers have set their sights higher with a $40,000 goal. Goodin noted that the campaign is already more than halfway there with some 51% already having been raised.
“The walk’s not until the first week in October,” she added.
To learn more or to register, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/southeastkywtea.
