Advance Armband Unlimited Carnival Ride Tickets are now available at local banks for purchase of $20. Cash only. Restricted days and times are printed on the tickets. You must redeem this ticket to the Casey's Ride ticket booth during the World Chicken Festival to get armband. https://chickenfestival.com/rides-games/

1st STATE BANK

CITIZENS GUARANTY BANK

COMMUNITY TRUST BANK

COMMERCIAL BANK

CUMBERLAND VALLEY NATIONAL BANK

EAGLE FINANCIAL

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MANCHESTER

FIRST STATE BANK OF THE SOUTHEAST

FORCHT BANK

HOMETOWN BANK

L&N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

TRUIST

