Advance Armband Unlimited Carnival Ride Tickets are now available at local banks for purchase of $20. Cash only. Restricted days and times are printed on the tickets. You must redeem this ticket to the Casey's Ride ticket booth during the World Chicken Festival to get armband. https://chickenfestival.com/rides-games/
1st STATE BANK
CITIZENS GUARANTY BANK
COMMUNITY TRUST BANK
COMMERCIAL BANK
CUMBERLAND VALLEY NATIONAL BANK
EAGLE FINANCIAL
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MANCHESTER
FIRST STATE BANK OF THE SOUTHEAST
FORCHT BANK
HOMETOWN BANK
L&N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
TRUIST
