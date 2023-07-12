A hot summer evening brought out a large crowd to Town Center Park on Friday for the second installment of the Summer Concert Series.
Entertainment kicked off at 6 p.m. with sister duo Magnolia Vale, followed by Paint Creek’s blend of country and rock. Both groups have made a name for themselves regionally and have released songs on social media outlets.
At 8 p.m., headliner Kameron Marlowe took the stage, blending original songs with popular rock and country songs.
Food and drink vendors fared well over the evening, with some sell-outs by drink vendors.
July brings a second edition of the month for the summer concerts. On Friday, July 21, the Diane McIntosh Band will entertain the crowd with blues, soul, Motown, classic rock and dance selections.
The Town Center concerts are sponsored by the City of London Tourism Commission who work with London Downtown to coordinate food trucks for the events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.