A potential musician got a “hands up” through the partnership of a local business and a local organization.
Robert Prince with the Laurel-London Optimist Club organizes the annual Pickin’ for the Kids bluegrass festival every year and is familiar with many of the musicians participating in the event.
Duane Hess works at Aisin Automotive but sidelines in bluegrass bands that perform at the annual event. When Aisin reorganized two years ago, they committed to being more involved in the community. With Hess’ familiarity of the bluegrass festival that raises money to sponsor less fortunate children in the community, he worked with Aisin Vice President Robert Sulfridge to encourage the power of music.
Sulfridge then contacted Prince, who in turn contacted local churches to find a teen with musical potential and interest. Soon he received the name of a young man.
Connor Cunagin was shocked to be presented with a handcrafted guitar made of mahogany, which is one of the most elite craftsmanship of a guitar.
Hess — along with other Aisin team members — presented Cunagin with the special gift along with two boxes of strings and picks to further encourage his musical interests.
“I’ve found comfort in playing the guitar,” Hess told Cunagin. “Whenever I need to think, I play my guitar. Whenever I go on vacation, I take my guitar with me.”
Hess then described the specifics of the instrument, including the craftsmanship used in its production. He explained how the mahogany brought out a specific sound, adding that a pine based front created a “sweet” sound.
“The more you play it, the more it will develop its sound,” Hess said. “Even when I’m not playing it, I will set a radio up near it so it will absorb the sound.”
The guitar presentation was a second aspect of Aisin’s donation to the annual Pickin’ for the Kids fundraiser. Aisin also donated to the Optimist Club’s sports academy.
Eric Sproles, Human Resources Director for Aisin, said the company is getting more involved in community events.
“We have a new president in 2019 and we decided that we would do more in the communities of London and Corbin as we did before,” he said. “We think we should have a presence in the areas we serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.