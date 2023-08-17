Phoebe White, America’s 13-year old yodeling cowgirl and country & western singer-songwriter, unveiled her new exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Renfro Valley on Saturday, August 12.
The special one year honorary exhibit featured a copy of Phoebe’s debut album UnXpected, her Phoebe White Paper Doll book illustrated by Casey Faulkner, photos from her special occasions, part of her outfit from a recent guest performance with Riders In The Sky on the Grand Ole Opry, along with the show’s poster and a stage photo from the Opry’s archive.
“We are happy to have Phoebe White as one of our newest honorary exhibits,” said Jessica Blankenship, Executive Director of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “She has grown as a musician and singer-songwriter, shining a positive light on Kentucky music. We can only imagine how her music abilities will grow as she continues to perform, wowing audiences of all ages.”
The new honorary exhibit comes on the heels of a whirlwind year which has seen the young country & western influenced songstress grace many different performance stages — including country music’s biggest stage, The Grand Ole Opry — along with winning numerous talent competitions, and receiving critical acclaim and industry recognition for her 10-song debut album UnXpected, out now by PoetMan Records, and The Orchard [orcd.co/unxpected]. The album debuted into the Top 10 of Western Way Magazine’s Cowboy/Western Albums Charts, along with her song “BooHoo Blues” that also made the Top 10 of most played songs by Western Music DJs.
Less than a year ago Phoebe received a once in a lifetime opportunity to record her debut album in Nashville with GRAMMY Award winning and Grand Ole Opry members Riders In The Sky, Kentucky Bluegrass legends the McLain Family Band, with Folksinger Michael Johnathon who produced and arranged the album. On UnXpected, Phoebe reintroduces the historical songs of America’s rural and western past to a new generation.
Phoebe’s unique yodeling skills and vocal gymnastics have also landed her various TV and media appearances, including WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, where she first performed with Riders In The Sky and has been a WoodSongs Kid favorite since 2018. Plus, the Emmy award winning show Teen Kid News, WLEX-TV’s “Best of the Bluegrass,” WDKY-TV’s “Spirit of the Bluegrass,” NPR’s “All Things Considered,” and has been featured in American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, Guitar Girl Magazine, Cross Country USA Magazine, and Kentucky Country Music.
