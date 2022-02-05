Heart palpitations are the feeling that your heart’s beating more rapidly or forcefully than usual, or that it’s fluttering. This sensation can be concerning at any time of day but can be especially unsettling when you lay down to go to sleep at night and feel an unusual pulse in your chest, neck, or head.
“The good news is that heart palpitations usually aren’t a cause for concern. However, in rare instances, they can be a symptom of an underlying problem such as a cardiac arrhythmia, heart attack, hyperthyroidism, tachycardia, cardiomyopathy, heart valve disease, or others,” stated Dr. Prem Subramaniyam, Interventional Cardiologist, Baptist Health Medical Group. “So, it’s important to be aware of heart palpitations at night or any time, and talk with your doctor if you have other symptoms along with the palpitations. They may also be able to help if the palpitations simply create stress for you and you want to learn about preventing them.”
What Causes Heart Palpitations?
Dr. Subra stressed, “Heart palpitations can be caused by a variety of activities, substances, underlying medical conditions, and other triggers.” Causes can include:
- Vigorous exercise or other physical activity
- Eating rich foods (including chocolate) or those containing monosodium glutamate (MSG)
- Consuming alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, or recreational drugs
- Taking medications for conditions like colds, asthma, or thyroid issues
- Stress or any strong emotion
- Overactive thyroid
- Low blood pressure
- Fatigue or sleep deprivation
- Hormone changes
- Depression or anxiety
- Low blood sugar level
- Heart arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats)
- Anemia
- Fever
- Dehydration
- Pregnancy
