Juggling the duties of home, family and business sometimes become challenging for most women.
But to learn how to balance those duties, better your business and find guidance and support is the mission of Women in Business.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Women in Business will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Pearl Apparel on Short Street - behind The Copper Penny and Paperdolls off Main Street.
Sponsored by the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Billie Swanner as coordinator, this group encourages women who are active in the business world toward more success.
Prior sessions have featured guest speakers such as Suzanne Zawko, who spoke about branding a business. These sessions provide information and ideas to further grow independent businesses in the London community.
For more information, contact the Chamber office at 606-864-4789.
