A single mother with five children.
That’s the situation that Arlene Zawko found herself in.
She faced many trials as she raised her children, learning to sacrifice and create extra income in order to make ends meet.
Zawko was guest speaker for the March session of “Women in Business,” which is sponsored by the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and overseen by Jordyne Carmack and Megan Zawko.
Now the general manager of WYGE radio with grown children and a grandmother, Arlene Zawko’s life is somewhat easier. But she never forgot how she learned to set and live on a budget.
“I always had what I called a ‘side hustle.’ A side hustle is an extra income. I learned that working a second minimum wage job for hourly pay didn’t help me,” she said. “So I started doing things that I was good at — I made gift baskets. I’d already been making them to give to people at church or friends. But I made an extra income doing it. Find something you’re good at and can make money doing it.”
Zawko said she was successful in that effort, adding that many times the ‘side hustle’ can evolve into a full time job. She used her daughter-in-law Megan Zawko as an example. Megan worked a full time job and did photography and media as a side job. Now that hobby job has become her full time job — and is growing more and more.
As the mother of five children, however, Arlene Zawko learned some important things about budgeting and utilizing services and resources in her area.
“You can find all sorts of things to do with your family that don’t cost a lot,” she said. “Go to the library. We have one of the best libraries in the state. They have all kinds of programs for children and adults. and it’s free.”
With hundreds of miles of hiking trails, parks and other natural resources, Zawko said family time could be as simple as a walk in the woods or along some of the trails in the area.
“And don’t forget to treat yourself,” she said. “Don’t break the budget, but do something simple. Have a cup of tea, light a candle, take a bubble bath. You don’t have to spend a lot of money — just do something a little special for yourself.”
Zawko worked steadily and eventually bought a large home that could accommodate her large family. But after the children grew up and started their own families, she discovered another revenue source that works well.
“When I traveled, I always stayed in an AirBNB,” she said. “That was because they had kitchens and I had five kids. So when my kids grew up, I had a big house all to myself.”
That’s when she decided to create her own AirBNB.
“I love hosting people,” she said. “So that was the perfect solution. I redid the bottom floor and made an AirBNB of my own and that’s been successful.”
But sticking to a budget is not always easy, she said. She gave some tips for saving money and resources.
With the popularity of using coupons — especially as food and supply costs continue to soar — Zawko warned about using coupons wisely.
“Just because you have a coupon, you don’t have to use it if you don’t need that item,” she said. “Use the food and supplies you already have at home and save some money.”
Buying generic items is also a money-saver, although Zawko added that while some generic items are cheaper, the quality may not always be what the family members like. Spending money on items that are not used is not saving money.
Shopping around can also save money if you find items in a store that are cheaper than a larger chain store.
Zawko also warned against “collections.”
“You don’t need to collect things for your kids,” she said. “If they want something, they will get it on their own. Everybody doesn’t want collections and when you’re gone, they won’t want to go through all of your collections. Sell or donate it.”
She also suggested “bartering” — trading services for other services. She cited working at a parachurch ministry in order to pay for her children’s tuition through discounts for staff members.
Zawko also touted her faith as another reason for her success.
In a handout, she said, “Pray for God’s help. He’ll give guidance and help. Begin to think outside the box.”
