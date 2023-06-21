Just two days from his 2nd birthday, Christopher Keller slipped outside to the family pool.
Minutes later, his body was discovered floating in the pool.
On Saturday — which would have been Christopher’s 3rd birthday — the Keller family and friends gathered at Wood Creek Boat Dock to bestow an honor on the child and hopefully prevent another family from experiencing the grief they have bore for the past two years.
Through a partnership between the family and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, boaters who may not have enough life jackets on their boats can now borrow one and return it after use.
Marcus Bowling, Boating Education Coordinator for Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet of the Department of Fish & Wildlife, said the life jacket station will operate on the “honor system” — meaning that users will return the jackets after use. He added that life jackets range in size from toddler to adult sizes, with two of each size hanging from the station.
“The life jacket stations are primarily installed for paddle boat sports and to promote safety for the influx of lake users,” Bowling said. “This is a busy place.”
Linda Keller, grandmother of Christopher, wrote a tribute to the youngest grandchild of her and her husband, Jimmy.
“One year and 363 days, Christopher lived on Mother Earth,” she said, before becoming overwhelmed with emotion.
She was then assisted by a friend, who read the tribute describing the brief but impactive life of the young boy. Christopher liked his books and interacting with people, although at his young age, his speech was limited. But he loved riding around with his grandfather on a golf cart, playing with his older brother and sister, and other activities common with a toddler.
Donations from local organizations assisted in materials used to construct the life jacket station which hosts a large metal sign above the hooks to hold the life jackets. A picture of Christopher Dunn Keller is positioned on one side of the sign, commemorating his life and the importance of wearing life jackets when boating and water sports.
