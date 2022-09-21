Broad Street was already being transformed from a by-way to a child’s paradise as setup for this week’s World Chicken Festival got underway on Monday.
Kiddie World rides and attractions in the parking lot across from First Methodist Church were already set up and undergoing checks by carnival staff. By Monday evening, the Ferris wheel and other carnival rides were set up in the parking areas beside the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The tent for the World’s Largest Skillet was also being set up behind McKee Lodge in preparation for this week’s celebration, which starts Thursday.
