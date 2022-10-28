AdventHealth is pleased to announce AdventHealth Wound Care Manchester is a dual recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards. Recipients of these awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.
“AdventHealth Wound Care Manchester is proud to be recognized for not only its dedication to healing but also its dedication to patient satisfaction,” said Mary Payne, Director. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”
RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction award recognizes those centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with an above 90% healing rate; while the Patient Satisfaction award recognizes those centers that have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.
AdventHealth Wound Care Manchester is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.
The center is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of physicians along with nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care, while offering the most advanced healing options for hard to heal wounds.
AdventHealth Wound Care Manchester is located at 515 Memorial Drive, Suite 1, Manchester, KY 40962 and is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please call 606-598-4524.
