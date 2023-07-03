This past weekend the LPC Creators boys basketball team won the silver bracket of the 2023 US Amateur Boys Basketball National Championship in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Creators are based in London, but the team’s roster is compiled of kids from all across Kentucky.
The travel ball team began their inaugural season earlier this year as members of the US Amateurs.
“To pick up a win with new kids isn’t easy, but we got it done,” head coach Logan Paugh stated. “I began coaching in February.”
The tournament marked their first time playing as a complete team, and had players from Florida and Ohio to help fill in the roster.
The Creators will continue their season through the remainder of July.
