Organizers of a youth talent show have announced the cancellation of the planned event.
“Showtime in London” talent show was to be held at Town Center Park on Saturday, May 20.
Michelle Baker, a Laurel native, told The Sentinel-Echo that the date was canceled due to scheduling conflicts and unforeseen circumstances but it is hoped the show can be rescheduled.
Baker said the goal was to allow youth to showcase their talents and entertain the crowd in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
