CORBIN — After weeks of preparing to open the Corbin Speedway for a July 4th event, track manager Joey Pittman announced on Monday that Saturday’s races at the track would be canceled.
“Due to not being allowed over 50 people to the grandstands, we regretfully have to cancel the July 4th event,” he confirmed. “We want to make the best go at keeping Corbin Speedway alive and this virus has hindered us from doing so, so far.”
Pittman said a date to begin racing at the Corbin Speedway track hasn’t been selected yet but confirmed that during the downtime, he would continue to get the facility ready for future racing.
“We will keep everyone posted on any changes or updates. As far as practices go, if the weather permits, we will allow it.
“This has been a screwed up year for everyone, especially getting an old track up and going,” he added. “But we will prevail, sooner or later. We appreciate your support and looking forward to our future at the speedway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.