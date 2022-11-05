Local runners competed in the KHSAA Cross Country State Championships last Saturday, and clocked in a very great effort.
In the Girls Class 3A, Taylor allen clocked in an impressive 19th place effort, running a time of 19:24.70 and helping North Laurel receive a 19th place overall.
North Laurel’s Haiden Moses finished 107th with a time of 21:32.70, Sienna Sizemore finished 135th with a time of 21:58.70, Riley Vickers finished 173rd with a time of 22:33.41, McKinley Mastin at 176th, with a time of 22:35.81, Kinlee Krueger finished 206th, with a time of 23:22.10, and Lauren Crouch at 236th, with a time of 24:15.91.
Whitley County’s Abigail Cupp finished 198th, with a time of 23:08.60, and South Laurel’s Ivy Lewis finished 211th with a time of 23:31.10.
On the boys side,
