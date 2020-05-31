Cumberlands All-Decade Team: Lauren Wombles-Taylor

Lauren Wombles-Taylor is one of the most decorated players in Cumberlands' program history and currently holds the Patriots program career record for points and rebounds. Wombles-Taylor made her mark at Cumberlands from the second she stepped foot on the court as she was a three-time NAIA All-American, a four-time MSC First Team All-Conference selection, the 2012 MSC Player of the Year and the 2009 MSC Freshman of the Year. The London, KY native averaged 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game over her 125-game playing career. | Photo Courtesy University of Cumberlands Athletics