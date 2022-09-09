Aug. 15
• Karen Noland and Robert Noland to William R. Lewis and Bertha Ann Lewis, 6.87 acres on White Oak Road; $70,000
• Katherine Hacker Sargeant, co-executrix of Estate of Dan B. Hacker and Darlene H. Boggs, co-executrix of Estate of Dan B. Hacker to BGB Construction LLC, 0.50 acres on KY 638 and Delmas Gilliam Road; $115,000
• Colleen N. Mason to Rebecca Huston, 11.26 acres and 1.28 acres on Walnut Road; $165,000
• Douglas Voltolina and Cheryl Voltolina to Christopher Steven Siwulec and Erlinda Aguayo, 1.59 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; $74,500
• Jacob Durham, also known as (aka) Jake Durham, and Bethany Durham to Ray Reynolds and Lois Reynolds, land on Reynolds Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Herman Keller and Linda J. Keller and Larry Medius Woodyard and Carol June Woodyard to Nicholas T. Orr, 0.63 acres, 0.68 acres, and 0.88 acres on Keller Road and KY 1956; $289,000
• MIA Properties LLC to Jack Brown and Debbie Brown, Lot 10 in Cross Keys Estates; $460,000
• The Estate of Tip and Fannie Powell, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Edward Hall and Linda B. Hall, 2.01 acres on Echo Valley Road; $28,000, in case of Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Tip and Fannie Powell, et al
• Charles Wade Jenkins to Shawn Green and Tristan Green, 6.3761 acres on Holly Grove Road; $69,000
Aug. 18
• Lois Morgan to Magnolia Developers LLC, Lot 43 in Ridge Lawn Subdivision; $115,000
• Randy L. Collins and Lisa M. Collins to Jeffrey Farma and Tonya Farma or survivor, 3.70 acres in Gabbard Subdivision; $415,000
• William A. Rice and Kathleen G. Rice to Jane Rice Williams and Silas Mac Williams, land in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Zachary Wade Shifflet to Michael Rooks, 0.50 acre tract on Holly Grove Road and Lane Road; $26,000
• Harold McPhetridge, Trustee of Harold McPhetridge Trust, and Joyce McPhetridge, Trustee of Joyce McPhetridge Trust to Trent Prewitt, 21.85 acres on Dotson Road; $65,000
• Kentucky Lodging Development Company Inc., aka Kentucky Lodging Development Co. Inc., to David Development, LLC, 0.61 acres on KY 192; $425,000
• Ricky Thompson and Jacquelin to David Development LLC, Lot 29 in Woods Bend Subdivision; $747,500
• Darren Wayne Shell to Ashlee Shain Gabbard, 1.39 acres on Mullins Road and Carrie Lane; $25,000
• Laurel Land Holdings LLC to Terry Blankenship and Vanessa Blankenship, 12.60 acres near Cromer Ridge; $56,100
• Jerry Lee Allen to Sean McCurtis Mason and Cassandra Angela Harwarth, Lots 13 and 33 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; $210,000
Aug. 19
• Woodrow Jackson and Nona J. Jackson to Garrett Hedrick and Reghan Hedrick, part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4 in Cliff’s Edge Subdivision, Phase I; $50,000
• Lloyd Ray Moncrief and Linda Moncrief to Brent Barton and Ashley Barton, Lot 42 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Revision One; $49,000
• Betty Vaughn and Doug Vaughn, Sharon Banks, Beverly Huitt, Shirley Hibbitts, Gordon Hodges and Kathy Hodges, Buckie Hubbard and Michelle Hubbard to Carolyn R. Priddin and Lawrence W. Priddin, land on Boering Drive; $132,500
• Richard Sandlin and Ashley Sandlin to Wesley Simmons and Casey Simmons, 3.23 acres on KY 3435; $250,000
• Donald Lynn Langley and Jo Ellen Langley to Rachel Cheyenne Sizemore and John Sizemore, 1.36 acres on KY 1305 (Tom Cat Trail); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donald Lynn Langley and Jo Ellen Langley to Kristy Lynn Langley Sizemore and Kevin Ray Sizemore, 0.92 acres on KY 1305; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Aug. 22
• Gary Garland and Debbie Garland to Patricia Ann Coots and Arnold Coots, 1.05 acres on Roman Road; $197,000
• Johnny Collette and Vicky Collette to Keisha Brooks, 3.42 acres on Conley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Relco LLC to Freeman Brothers Properties, Lots 10, 11 and 12 in Malta Little Subdivision; $69,000
• Archie Humfleet and Tanya M. James Humfleet to Kyle C. French and Megan L. French and Natasha Michelle Fairhurst and Steve Lee Fairhurst, 0.32 acres in Laurel County; $100,000
• Jesse Proffitt and Destiny Inman to Paul Wooten, Lots 14 and 15 in Block One of Holly Oaks Estates; $300,000
• Stephen Carpenter and Brittany Carpenter to Bridget Hoskins and Daniel Hoskins, 2.02 acres on Hwy. 223 and Harris Road; $65,000
• The Randal H. Durham Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement, and Scott Smith and Bridget Smith to Scott Smith and Bridget Smith, land on KY 80 and Conley Road; $267,430
• Fonley Ray Queen and Linda Queen to Carter Dale Moore and Fonley Ray Queen and Linda Queen and Jalynne Brooke Browning, 1 acre on South Old Whitley Road; property transfer
Aug. 23
• B&B Properties of London LLC and Laurel Land Holding LLC to Tim Foister, Lot 18 in Waterway Acres by the Lake, Lots 19, 20 and 20A; $152,350
Aug. 24
• Owen Baker and Theresa Baker to Josh Baker, 0.74 acres on Baker Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Malvery R. Begley, by and through Attorney In Fact, Avis Begley, and Linda Sivley, by and through Attorney In Fact, Avis Begley; Brenda Baker and Dennis Baker, Cynthia Thompson and Donald Thompson and Avis Begley to Grant R. Blevins and Gloria Blevins, 4.63 acres on Griffin Branch Road and West Line Creek Road; $1
• Bruce Johnson and Lauren Johnson to Jeffrey M. Sheets and Tina B. Sheets, 5 acres ob Hwy. 1228 and 12.39 acres on KY 490; $500,000
Aug. 25
• Larry Allen, as Executor of Estate of Albert C. Allen, Barkley Lee Allen and Kim Allen, Jeremy Allen and Hailee Allen, Kelsey Allen Martin and Justin Martin, Kayla L. Allen Anderson and Matt Anderson to Monty Turner and Janine Turner or survivor, Lot 13 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $10,000
• Christopher Carmicle, aka Christopher Z. Carmicle, to Lindsey G. Chesnut, 0.52 acres on Old Salem Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jeffrey Tyler Moody and Sarah Ann Moody to Michael Edwin Sizemore and Teresa Denise Sizemore, 0.53 acres on Walnut Road; $215,900
• Michael T. Gilford, co-executor, and Sharon L. Gilford, co-executor of Estate of Clarence Gilford, to Jonathan Michael Samples and Bethany Leeann Gengelback, Lot 16 in Crown Point Subdivision; $186,100
• Melinda Burns to Travis Ray Burns, 3 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Melody J. Shields to Tilmond Durham and Cindy Durham, Lot 9 in Shields Subdivision; $4,000
• Donnie Martin and Mary Martin, Ronnie Martin and Jerry Martin to Ikerd Development LLC, 8.3 acres on KY 363; $225,000
• Courtney Jennings to Jonas J. Miller and Barbara D. Miller, 123.041 acres on River Hill Road; $409,000
• Brenda Nelson and Johnny Nelson to Jessica Jay Nelson, Lots 18 and 21 in Maple Grove/Pleasant View Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Christopher Robinson and Kelly Robinson to Christopher Robinson, 0.339 acres on Old Hare Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc. to 3K Commercial LLC, 0.2523 acres and 0.252 acres on U.S. 25-E; $32,500
