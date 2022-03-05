CORBIN — If anyone is going to put an end to Knox Central’s reign in the 13th Region, they’ve got to find a way to slow down Jevonte Turner, Gavin Chadwell, and Isaac Mills.
The trio combined to score 50 points and pulled down 25 rebounds during the Panthers’ 68-38 blowout win over South Laurel in Saturday’s 13th Region Boys Tournament semifinal action.
Turner dished out 18 points, and 10 assists and finished with 10 boards while Chadwell added a 20-point, seven-rebound effort. Mills finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Knox Central dominated the action, shooting 31-of-51 from the floor, including going 4-of-8 from 3-point range while outrebounding the Cardinals, 31-12. The Panthers forced South Laurel into 14 turnovers, and a 15-of-43 shooting effort, including going 3-of-16 from behind the arc.
The win advances Knox Central to Monday’s 13th Region title game where the Panthers will try to become the fifth basketball program to win at least four region championships in a row. Clay County has accomplished the feat twice (1973-76 and 1984-90) along with Corbin (1947-52), and Harlan (1942-45).
Knox Central came out on fire in the first quarter, jumping out to a 6-0 advantage before the Cardinals finally scored their first basket at the four-minute mark.
Mills scored the Panthers’ first four points before Abram Brock hit two free throws to make the score, 6-0. South Laurel’s Caden Jones’ knocked down the Cardinals’ first field goal with four minutes remaining before seeing Knox Central go on an 8-0 run.
Consecutive baskets by Turner combined with a layup from Chadwell and a jumper by Mills increased the Panthers’ lead to 14-2 with a minute remaining in the period.
South Laurel cut its deficit to 14-5 at the end of the period after a free throw by Brayden Reed and a one-handed by Rhys England.
Knox Central continued to dominate the action in the second quarter, outscoring the Cardinals, 16-6.
Turner added 10 more points to his total, scoring 14 points in the first half.
South Laurel managed only three field goals in the period while Turner scored his team’s last 10 points of the period, pushing the Panthers’ edge to 30-11 at halftime.
Knox Central connected on 13-of-26 shot attempts in the first half and outrebounded the Cardinals, 16-8. The Panthers also forced South Laurel into nine turnovers on 5-of-20 shooting from the floor, including an 0-for-7 effort from 3-point range.
Tony Patterson’s squad quickly put an end to any hopes of a Cardinal comeback after scoring the first eight points of the second half.
Chadwell scored the third quarter’s first six points while Mills added a layup to give the Panthers a 38-11 lead with 4:33 remaining in the period.
Chadwell scored 10 points during the quarter, helping his team take a 46-22 advantage entering the fourth quarter while putting the game out of reach.
Jordan Mabe led the Cardinals in scoring with seven points while Reed followed with six points while Parker Payne and Eli Gover each scored five points apiece.
Knox Central 68, South Laurel 38
Knox Central 14 16 16 22 68
South Laurel 5 6 11 16 38
Knox Central (68) — Ledford 6, Brock 4, K. Turner 4, Mills 2, J. Turner 18, Mills 12, Chadwell 20, Pilarski 2.
South Laurel (38) — Smith 2, England 4, Steele 2, Gover 5, Bundy 1, Fullmer 2, Jones 4, Payne 5, Reed 6, Mabe 7.
