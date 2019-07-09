COLUMBIA — The South Laurel 9-10 year-old All-Stars were able to keep their state championship dreams alive by eliminating the Nelson County 9-10 year-old All-Stars on Monday with a 2-0 victory.
South Laurel was coming off Sunday’s 4-1 extra inning loss to Boyd County which saw Brent Jackson’s squad hold a 1-0 edge with two outs in the fifth inning.
South Laurel was scheduled to be back in action Tuesday against Russell County.
Monday’s Game
South Laurel 2, Nelson County 0
South Laurel’s Kenzi Williams turned in another stellar effort in the pitcher’s circle during her team’s 2-0 win over Nelson County.
Williams struck out 13 batters in six innings of work while recording a no-hitter. She limited Nelson County to only one base runner.
“Kenzie pitched well,” South Laurel coach Brent Jackson said. “She hurt her back in the last game, but she came back good, and looked like the same ole Kenzie. To me, that shows you just how tough a kid she is.”
The game was scoreless until the third inning when Williams helped her own cause by driving in Piper Jackson to give South Laurel a 1-0 advantage.
Jackson connected with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to push South Laurel’s lead to 2-0.
The two-run cushion was more than enough for Williams to get the job done in the pitcher’s circle.
She struck out four batters during the final two innings to secure the win for South Laurel.
“We came out and played well,” Jackson said. “Our bats were a bit slow, but we were able to push two runs across. It’s a big confidence booster going forward.”
Jackson’s two hits led the way for South Laurel while Williams and Lexi Martin each finished with a hit apiece.
Saturday’s Game
9-10 year-old State Tournament
Second Round
Boyd County 4, South Laurel 1, 7 innings
South Laurel opened state tournament play with a heartbreaking seven-inning loss to Boyd County.
Brent Jackson’s squad was four outs away from advancing to the winner’s bracket final, but Boyd County pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and added three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull off the 4-1 victory.
“It was a really tough loss because we played so good. It was a close game all the way through,” Jackson said. “It went into extra innings, and we had to make some decisions on pitching, but I thought Bailey Kilburn done a great job coming in and holding them to only three runs — she hadn’t pitched in any of the tournaments.”
Jackson and his coaching staff had to decide to stay with Kenzie Williams in the pitcher’s circle in the seventh inning or to replace her with Bailey Kilburn.
If Jackson decided to stick with Williams it would have resulted in Williams having to sit out a day without pitching, so Jackson inserted Kilburn to pitch.
Williams finished the game with 15 strikeouts while allowing only one hit in the loss.
South Laurel had a chance to take control of the game early after putting runners on second and third with no outs, but could only push across one run. Piper Jackson was able to score on a passed ball to give her team a 1-0 edge.
It looked as if the one run would be enough until South Laurel ran into some trouble in the fifth inning.
Boyd County was able to get its lead off batter on after she was hit by a pitch while advancing to third base on a steal and a passed ball, but Williams was able to strike out the next two batters.
Boyd County was able to steal home to tie the game at one apiece after Williams recorded her second strike against the batter she was facing.
The game remained tied until the top of the seventh inning when Boyd County scored three runs.
South Laurel managed to put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t push across any runs.
“We were right there,” Jackson said. “We had the tying run up to bat, but they made the plays to win.”
Ski Humfleet delivered South Laurel’s lone hit of the game.
Despite the loss to Boyd County, Jackson believes his squad will see them again later in the week.
“We want them. We love playing in games like this,” he said. “We came through two in the district to get here, so it’s made us tougher. We are just going to play as hard as we can the rest of the way, and if we see them again, we’re going to beat them.”
