CORBIN -- Dusty Allen's North Laurel 11-12 year-old All Stars continued their impressive run in the District 4 Tournament by winning two games over the weekend.
North Laurel clinched a spot in Sunday's District 4 Tournament title game by rallying to defeat Hazard-Perry 7-6 while notching a 12-0 victory over Pineville-Bell on Friday.
With its win over Hazard-Perry, Allen's squad was scheduled to play the Corbin 11-12 year-old All-Stars on Sunday at 6 p.m.
If North Laurel were to win, a winner takes all match would take place today to see who will advance to state tournament play.
Saturday's Game
District 4 Tournament
Loser's Bracket Final
North Laurel 7, Hazard-Perry 6
Allen's squad committed seven costly errors that almost led to their demise.
Hazard-Perry led 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning despite only connecting with two hits.
Down, but not out, North Laurel found a way to rally, and eventually win, 7-6, by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
North Laurel was down to its last out before seeing Caynan Sizemore's double cut his team's deficit to 6-5. Eli Holt followed with a run-scoring hit to tie the game at six apiece before seeing Ashton Clemon's misplayed grounder score Xander Harris to give North Laurel the win.
Hazard-Perry held a 2-0 lead until the bottom of the third when North Laurel scored two runs to tie the game at two apiece. Hazard-Perry regained the lead in the fifth inning by scoring two runs before seeing Allen's squad cut their deficit to 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
North Laurel fell behind 6-3 in the top of the sixth inning after Hazard-Perry added two more runs, but Allen's squad found a way to win by rallying to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Sizemore led North Laurel with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Eli Holt drove in three runs, and finished with two hits. EJ Allen also had two hits while Clemons delivered one hit.
Clemons tossed five innings, allowing only one hit and no earned runs. Holt pitched the final inning of play, allowing one hit.
Friday's Game
Loser's Bracket Third Round
North Laurel 12, Pineville-Bell 0
After cruising to an easy 12-0 win over the Pineville-Bell 11-12 year-old All Stars on Friday, Dusty Allen's squad reeled off fourth straight win since dropping an 8-4 decision to the Corbin 11-12 All Stars during the Area 2 Tournament.
Caynan Sizemore dominated on the mound during Friday's win, tossing three shutout innings while no-hitting Pineville-Bell during the process. Sizemore finished the game with nine strikeouts. Ashton Clemons pitched one inning, while allowing only one hit.
North Laurel put the game away early by scoring seven runs in the first inning while adding five more in the second inning.
Allen's squad took advantage of six walks and two errors by Pineville-Bell while Benjamin Baker led the way with a 1-for-1 effort at the plate. He also drove in two runs and scored twice.
Eli Holt collected two hits, two runs scored and one RBI while Carter Kelley delivered a hit and an RBI. Brody Rice also has a hit in the win.
