The 2019-2020 East Bernstadt Independent School year will conclude for students on May 1, following the completion of the sixth week of Non-Traditional Instruction (NT1.)
This is in response to Governor Beshear's recommendation to hold no in-person classes for the remainder of the year. A new regulation is allowing East Bernstadt and other Kentucky Schools to finish this year based on 1062 hours of instructional time, which will be met on May 1.
All NTI work is to be submitted by Friday, May 8. Teachers are reaching out to students virtually and over the phone to ensure they have all the materials they need.
"If all students complete assignments to best of their abilities, we do not want to give lower grade than last what they had the previous nine weeks," said East Bernstadt superintendent Vicki Jones.
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has canceled KPREP testing for this year throughout the commonwealth. End-of-year MAP assessments have also been canceled. East Bernstadt Independent plans to compensate for the lack of placement testing, preparing teachers to aid their students in understanding the content they might not have been given a proper chance to understand this year.
The award ceremony, held by East Bernstadt Independent every year to recognize students in all grade levels, has not been canceled. Plans are still underway, but Jones says the school is considering a virtual ceremony, with an award pick up at school at a later date. Report cards may also take a few weeks to be sent home to all families.
The school plans to continue assisting families throughout summer. The food delivery service, which has been keeping students fed during the quarantine, will continue. The school is also looking into ways to hold summer education virtually for those who may need it.
