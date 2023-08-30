With demand high for dentures now that Kentucky’s Medicaid program has agreed to cover them for adults, Dr. Bill Collins, the dentist at Red Bird Mission dental clinic in Clay County, is providing them as fast as he can.
But the Medicaid reimbursement of $656 for dentures doesn’t cover the clinic’s base cost of $1,100, meaning the nonprofit clinic has to make up the difference from other sources, he said.
“We take Medicaid and try to help as many people as we can help,” Collins said.
Not all dental practices — many of them small businesses — can afford to do that, said Dr. Stephen Robertson, executive director of the Kentucky Dental Association.
“For an office to decide to participate in Medicaid, they have to agree to operate at a loss,” Robertson said.
Gov. Andy Beshear has tried to address the problem by directing Medicaid to pay for more adult dental services previously not covered by the federal-state plan. The future of that expansion, caught up in a partisan fight in Frankfort, is uncertain.
30 years without a raise
But should the expanded services survive, they may not be enough to address deeper problems in a system beset with a complicated reimbursement system where payment for the few services adults previously received hasn’t been increased for 30 years, Robertson said.
“What it really needs is a significant increase,” he said.
By contrast, Medicaid dental services for children received a boost in 1997 that advocates say has led to improved oral health and more regular treatment for kids.
Moreover, dentists must deal with a complex network of six separate managed care organizations, known as MCOs, hired by the state to oversee health care for most of the 1.6 million Kentuckians enrolled in Medicaid.
They in turn subcontract with dental MCOs who negotiate rates with dentists and pay them, not always as much as the state Medicaid program recommends in its fee schedule. Also, rates may vary from one dental MCO to another.
Robertson said the dental association would like to see the MCOs required as part of their contract with the state, to use standard rates specified by the state Medicaid Department.
“That’s one of the things we are pushing for,” he said.
‘Gateway to everything’
So far, state officials have not required that to avoid conflict with rules from the federal government, which covers 70 to 80% of the state’s Medicaid costs, that require flexibility in managed care.
Kentucky also faces a shortage of dentists, especially in rural areas, and many do not take Medicaid because of the historically low reimbursements, Robertson said.
Robertson thinks all these problems have solutions, but it’s going to take a concerted effort in a state that ranks 49th in oral health and first in the rate of older adults with no teeth.
When it comes to overall health, “The mouth is the gateway to everything,” he said. “We’re for finding the best way to move forward.”
