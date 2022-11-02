The former Vendor’s Mall location on North Main Street will soon be a hubbub of activity with the opening of a family entertainment center.
That was one of the 14 announcements made by Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, in her October update.
The Palace Family Entertainment Center is slated for a Spring 2023 opening for the 60,000 square foot facility that will feature 18 lanes for bowling; a 320 foot indoor electric go kart track; a 4,000 square foot arcade with over 75 games; a 3,000 square foot Laser Tag area; an Escape Room; indoor golf simulators; toddler play area; a restaurant and bar. The facility can also host birthday parties and field trips. Owners are Craig and Leslie Tincher and General Manager is Derek Patterson.
Called “Laurel County’s best kept secret,” The Lodge at Wood Creek Lake will be open in late winter. Located at 1866 Moriah Road, this lodge offers six rental units with a view of the lake just above the boat ramp. New owners and managers Andrew and Tara Moore are planning upgrades such as an outdoor kitchen, large common area with decks and three firepits. Visit their Facebook page or call 606-224-0532 for more information.
Other announcements include:
• El Pescador Mexican Restaurant is opening on Nov. 7 on South Laurel Road, beside Tincher Williams auto dealership. This restaurant offers an alcohol free, family friendly atmosphere with cheap food prices. The Salgado family will operate this facility with the same menu items as their 2 Amigos restaurant in Barbourville. Free private party or meeting space is also available. Call 606-260-8382 for more information.
• Walnut Ridge Meal Planning will add to the caterers in the area. Meals such as taco salad, protein pasta, chili soup, grilled chicken and protein overnight oats. Their full menu can be accessed from their Facebook page — Walnut Ridge Meal Planning or by calling 606-309-3291.
• Sweet P’s Catering Company is now located inside the London Country Club on KY 192 and features their son, Chef Adam. Sweet P’s is an established catering and food prep facility in the London area for seven years and offers daily delivery specials or catering. Call 862-1577 or text 865-776-5541 for your order or for more information.
• Happy Xpress Shell, located on South Laurel Road beside the intersection of KY 1006, opened on Nov. 1. Hours are 4 a.m. to 12 midnight, 7 days per week. Contact them at 606-770-5005.
• Dowell Family Dentistry’s new office at 100 Jordan Drive next to the Laurel County Health Department on Whitley Street is nearly complete. Drs. Stephanie and Chip Dowell offer family and cosmetic dentistry to London and surrounding areas. Formerly located on Meyers-Baker Road, the move will begin this month, with an opening at the new office slated for Thanksgiving week.
• Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital, which will be located at 1308 South Main Street, has pushed back their opening date until January 2023 due to equipment shipment delays.
• With increasing costs of electricity and gas, Freedom Solar Solutions may be one means of avoiding excessive utility bills. Coming soon to 1661 South Main Street next to Bundy Maytag, Freedom Solar Solutions is a full-service solar turn key company that can install sustainable, reliable energy to your home. They have 10 years experience in the solar industry and offer discounts to military and first responders. They are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For a free in-home consultation, contact them at 606-767-1293.
• Imagine It is the newest addition to the Make Space area of Block 300. This facility will offer activities for children to design, create and build their own sensory bin to take home for future activities. Components include a latching bin, filler, manipulative toys and tools with different themes offered. A Nov. 19 opening is planned.
• The Gallery is a new storefront studio at 107 CVB Lane, Suite 4 near Forcht Bank. This business specializes in events, sports videography along with portrait sessions and more. Martina McClure will also be available for makeup experiences. To book a session, contact Misty Miller at 606-224-5456.
• Grassroots Lawn and Landscape Company can assist in your lawn preparation with hydroseeding, lawn maintenance, fertilizing, existing lawn overseeding and more. Hydroseeding produces superior results over other forms of seeding methods and is cheaper than sod. Call 606-260-7196 for a free quote or visit their Facebook page for more information.
• Career Development Center Truck Driving School has moved to 101 Medco Lane, off Hwy. 192 across from the Laurel County Public Library. They offer Class A CDL, Class B CDL and Hazardous Material programs. The new location is set for a December opening. Contact them at 606-864-0411, visit their Facebook page or email them at inquirecdc@yahoo.com.
• The Kentucky State Police Regional Driver’s License Center has opened at Carnaby Square Shopping Center for London and surrounding counties. Residents can now make driver testing appointments, regardless of their county of residence. Driver’s permit and license are also available by appointment. Contact them at 800-542-5990, Option #3, or online at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.