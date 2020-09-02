LONDON — It’s the time of the year that everyone loves: For me to put my thoughts out there for every high school football team to prove me wrong, which usually happens but I have been known to get a few correct with my trusty crystal ball.
This regular season pick’em will let the readers know just exactly how I believe the Jaguars’ season will go.
North Laurel is a year away from being one of the top teams in Class 5A, and look for the Jaguars to improve weekly this season.
Chris Larkey’s squad will be well prepared if the Jaguars do reach postseason play. North Laurel plays one of the toughest schedules in the state with road games against Wayne County and Louisville Trinity.
“We have as tough a schedule as anyone in the state,” Larkey said. “Most teams have some cupcakes in their district, we don’t. Plus add in a team like Wayne County, who has one of the best backs in the state and then the 22nd national-ranked, Louisville Trinity. Those games will allow us to be ready for any type of speed in playoffs.”
With that said, let’s take a look at my picks (note these could change once the Pigskin Prognosticators panel begins to pick games weekly next week).
Week One
The Jaguars will be tested early and often, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Lincoln County hand North Laurel a loss but I’m gonna give the Jaguars a slight edge, even being on the road.
North Laurel 22, Lincoln County 20
Week Two
The Jaguars will roll to 2-0 with Perry County Central paying a visit to The Jungle. The game against the Commodores will mark North Laurel’s first game playing on its new turf surface.
North Laurel 28, Perry Central 14
Week Three
The Jaguars will hit the road in this game with hopes of starting district play with a win. It’s not going to be easy, though.
Look for South Laurel to lead 20-7 at halftime before North Laurel grinds out a comeback win.
North Laurel 28, South Laurel 20
Week Four
The Jaguars’ three-game win streak will come to an end when Southwestern pays a visit to The Jungle.
North Laurel will score first before seeing the Warriors cruise to the win.
Southwestern 35, North Laurel 14
Week Five
North Laurel will attempt to get on track against Pulaski County but another slow start allows the Maroons to hand the Jaguars their second consecutive loss.
Pulaski County 42, North Laurel 20
Week Six
Chris Larkey’s squad is able to finish district play with a 2-2 mark while clinching the district’s No. 3 seed after defeating Whitley County in another classic at home.
North Laurel 28, Whitley County 27
Week Seven
The matchup against Walton-Verona is a toss-up but since the Jaguars are at home, I’m going to give them the edge.
North Laurel 16, Walton-Verona 6
Week Eight
The road isn’t too kind for the Jaguars to finish the season. Look for Wayne County to cruise past North Laurel.
Wayne County 42, North Laurel 14
Week Nine
North Laurel’s final game is on the road against state power Trinity, and it will be a contest Jaguar players won’t forget.
This game will make North Laurel a better team down the road but look for the Shamrocks to have too much firepower.
Trinity 49, North Laurel 7
