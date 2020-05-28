GEORGETOWN — Former South Laurel star quarterback Ricky Bowling, 30, was named head coach of the Great Crossing football program this past Saturday after spending a year under former Warhawks’ head coach Paul Rains’ as the assistant head coach in 2019.
Great Crossing finished its first year under Rains with a 1-10 mark and saw its season come to an end after falling to Frederick Douglass in first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
“Obviously, it’s a huge job,” Bowling said. “Expectations here are high, and I’m aware of that. I’m excited to take this on. Great Crossing is a great place to be. We have great support, great facilities and so many talented kids in this area. There is no doubt in my mind we can build this program to be successful.
“We will get this thing rolling,” he added. “My philosophy is building better men to win forever. We are going to take things day-by-day, and practice and compete at a high level.”
Bowling began his coaching career in 2014 when he was named Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach for his alma mater under then-coach Hunter Jackson.
After spending a year at South Laurel, Bowling moved south down I-75 and joined coach Jason Chappell at Whitley County where he performed Freshman Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs Coach, and Passing Coordinator duties. In 2015, Bowling was tagged as the Quarterbacks Coach, and continued as the Colonels’ Passing Coordinator.
In 2019, Bowling made his way to Georgetown to begin his teaching career while entering his sixth season coaching. He accepted the responsibilities as Assistant Head Coach at Great Crossing under Rains, while also serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach in the Warhawks inaugural season.
As a high school football player for South Laurel, Bowling turned in one of the best careers a signal-caller in the state has had.
During his four-year career (2005-2008) as the Cardinals’ quarterback, Bowling set and tied state records which led to him finishing runner-up for the state’s Mr. Football award in 2008.
He tied Tim Couch’s career passing touchdowns record (133), which now ranks tied for second in the state. Bowling’s 947 pass completions in a career remain a state record.
He finished his high school career passing for 12,575 yards (ranks third in the state) while completing 65 percent of his pass attempts (947-of-1,451).
He played one year of college football at Lindsey Wilson in 2010, the football program’s first year, and threw the first touchdown in program history before completing 148-of-260 pass attempts for 1,693 yards and 15 touchdowns.
