Fourth annual TRISPYS slated for Thursday, June 18

The fall and winter sports nominees have been released for the fourth annual TRISPY Awards, which honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.
This year’s TRISPY Awards will be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, and the TRISPY Facebook Page.
A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what started as a great year in Tri-County athletics.
The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 20 categories, including individual awards for each fall and winter sport along with Boys and Girls Breakout Players of the Year, Boys and Girls Student-Athletes of the Year, Boys and Girls Inspirational Story Awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“For the last three years, The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo have been recognizing excellence in Tri-County athletics,” The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox said. “Our communities have supported us as we’ve given athletes a night to come together to celebrate their achievements throughout the year. While this year’s athletics ended like no other, leaving us wondering how our Tri-County teams would have fared wrapping up the winter season, what records would have been broken and what historical seasons our Tri-County teams could have had this spring, we still want to take the time to recognize the athletes that were part of another excellent year in Tri-County athletics.
“We are saddened that we won’t be able to come together at an event to celebrate, but our video presentation of the awards will shine a light on our athletes regardless. We hope you join us in celebrating the fall and winter nominees and honoring the spring athletes that were unable to compete this season,” she added. “In light of the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of winter state tournaments and the spring season, we have decided to not give away ‘of the year’ awards, such as Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, and Team of the Year. We hope to come back next year and be able to gather together in our fifth annual TRISPY Awards, but we will present the fourth annual awards in the best way we can to give Tri-County athletes something to remember.”
Listed below are the fall and winter sports nominees (listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Girls Cross Country
Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel
Hannah Morton, Corbin
Olivia Rudder, North Laurel
Boys Cross Country
Drew Meader, South Laurel
Sean Simons, Corbin
Austin Terrell, Corbin
Football
Michael Bays, Knox Central
Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg
Zach Saylor, Whitley County
Girls Golf
Kayley Carpenter, Whitley County
Bethany Davenport, Whitley County
Maylee Philpot, North Laurel
Boys Golf
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Ethan Fischer, Corbin
Brett Norvell, South Laurel
Girls Soccer
Reis Anderson, Whitley County
Maddie Dagley, North Laurel
Lily Messer, North Laurel
Boys Soccer
Quinn Rison, South Laurel
Zack Smart, South Laurel
Jose Torres, Corbin
Volleyball
Mickayla Coppock, Corbin
Breial Davis, South Laurel
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
Girls Basketball
Ally Collett, South Laurel
Halle Collins, North Laurel
Amerah Steele, South Laurel
Boys Basketball
Matt Cromer, South Laurel
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Javonte Turner, Knox Central
Girls Swimming
Elle Hays, Corbin
Rachel Summerall, North Laurel
Jenna Vaughn, South Laurel
Boys Swimming
Bryce Barton, Corbin
Jonah Black, Corbin
Jason Killian, Corbin
Shane Razmus, Corbin
Girls Bowling
Shayla Atherton, Corbin
Lauren Shackleford, Corbin
Brooke Stewart, Corbin
Boys Bowling
Kevin Allen, Corbin
Zach Carter, Corbin
Mark Prewitt, Corbin
Boys Wrestling
Seth Huff, Knox Central
Jayden Watson, Whitley County
Victor Zamora, Whitley County
Girls Wrestling
Lauren Matney, Whitley County
Ivy Partin, Knox Central
Sarah Zachary, Whitley County
Cheer Team
Corbin High School
Knox Central High School
North Laurel High School
Boys Breakout
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel Basketball
Seth Huff, Knox Central Wrestling
Zack Smart, South Laurel Soccer
Girls Breakout
Clara Collins, South Laurel Basketball
Halle Collins, North Laurel Basketball
Ivy Partin, Knox Central Wrestling
