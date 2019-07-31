Walmart in the London Shopping Center held an event called Full STEAM Ahead Saturday. Parents brought their children to make tie-dye shirts, and were given slime and cereal necklaces.
Full STEAM Ahead giving family-fun activities in the last days of summer break
Clara Ilene Bowles, 84, of London, passed away July 23, 2019 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, London Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Old Union Cemetery. Visitation at noon until service.
