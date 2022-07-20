Fans came out in huge numbers to greet University of Kentucky Mens Basketball coach, John Calipari, at the KY 192 Kroger store last Wednesday.
Calipari, assistant coach Orlando Antigua and other athletic staff were present to issue posters of this year's team with Calipari signing autographs. The event was part of the partnership between Calipari and Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste program, with the 5-stop tour targeted at raising money for western Kentucky tornado victims in light of the rising prices of gas, groceries, school supplies, clothing and other necessities.
Fans lined the walkway of the London Kroger back to the other stores in the strip mall, with well over 500 people waiting for their chance for a meet-and-greet, photo and autograph with Calipari.
