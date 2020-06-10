One of the nicest folks that I’ve met while covering sports in the Tri-County passed away Friday.
Paul Pietrowski always treated me great, and loved to joke around and give me a hard time about my Fear ‘Les’ Basketball rankings whenever our paths crossed, and at the end of our conversations, he’d say, “keep doing what you’re doing.”
From what I’ve been told, he was a great basketball player, loved to golf, and I’ve seen firsthand his love of coaching kids in various sports.
Paul Pietrowski was a KHSAA referee for 38 years, and later served as the 13th Region Assigning Secretary for baseball, softball, and volleyball for a few years, too. He was also an assistant signing secretary with football for five years.
During his time as a referee, Paul Pietrowski officiated two Sweet Sixteen Boys basketball tournaments and three state football title games. He was also named KHSAA Supervisor of the Year in 2013 and was inducted to the inaugural 13th Region Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor in March 2019.
I never got to see him referee, but the folks that I’ve talked to said he was one of the best.
I was able to reach KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett for some comments on Paul Pietrowski, and he, just like many others, had great things to say.
“Paul was a quiet leader in sports officiating and certainly a key in the 12th and 13th regions. His assigners, Ray Canady in particular, could assign him to any game anywhere and know he would do a great job and be fair and balanced,” Tackett said. “Later on as an assigner himself, he did a great job strengthening and growing the officials association in that area, defending and advocating that association and doing great things to improve the games for the students. He was one of that great generation that believed in giving back in areas that he himself had enjoyed. Good official and better man, who will be missed.”
Paul Pietrowski was also well known for his softball playing and coaching abilities, which earned him a spot in the Boys Softball Hall of Fame.
He traveled to national events as a player and coach, where he and his teams enjoyed much success.
In a story, that appeared in the Times-Tribune a few years back, Mike Mason, Director of the Boys Softball World Series, summed up Paul Pietrowski’s coaching the best.
“It takes a special person to make the effort needed to put together, coach, and travel with a youth team once, but to do it for over 20 years is exceptional. Paul’s teams are always competitive and always display the best of behavior on and off the field.”
Prayers go out to Paul Pietrowski’s family, he will be missed.
