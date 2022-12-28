In an interview with WYMT-TV, Kevin Lawson of London, the truck driver who initiated the toy drive, said he got the idea after dropping off toys at a London radio station.
Months prior, Lawson was one of a couple dozen drivers Walmart sent to Hazard to cook meals for flood victims and volunteers. He and fellow drivers prepared 58,000 meals under a tent in the Walmart parking lot. The experience was top of mind when he asked Angela Murray in human resources if it would be okay if Walmart drivers conducted their own toy drive for children affected by the July floods and others in need.
“She thought it was a great idea and sent it on up the line for approval,” Lawson said. Scott Bray, transportation general manager, gave drivers the green light.
Seven weeks later, with help from stores and distribution centers across Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio, three tractor trailers crammed with thousands of toys and gifts made their way to children and teens in poor and flood-stricken areas of Eastern Kentucky, just in time for Christmas.
BY THE NUMBERS
• 300 Letcher Co. students from pre-school through grade 12, plus hundreds more from Breathitt Co. and Perry Co., received gifts
• 3,000 toys donated by drivers and other employees
• $4,000 in cash donated to buy toys to fill in the gaps
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.