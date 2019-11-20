MANCHESTER, Ky. (Nov. 15, 2019) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists the weigh station and truck rest haven on I-75 southbound (mile point 34) in Laurel County is closed and is expected to re-open on Friday, November 22 at 5 p.m.
The closure is necessary due to Commercial Vehicle Enforcement training.
The date, and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
