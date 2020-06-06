Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with South Laurel boys soccer head coach Joey Marcum
1. What do you think will happen this soccer season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“Right now many plans are being discussed and lots of rumors. I personally hope we return to the classroom and the playing fields this fall. I feel like the state may delay the start of competition until September, but I hope not. Sports and extra-curricular activities are a huge part of the lives of our students, and parents, and we need to give that back to them. With low impact youth sports returning June 15th, I am optimistic.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“If we go much past the first part of September, it will become difficult. Teams need time to play their district matches as well as several other matches. Without time for other matches, team cohesion will suffer. Soccer is very much a team sport and we spend a large amount of time building a group of individual players into a unified team.”
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
“We play at our football stadium and have always used the visitor bleachers for our fans. We can flip and put our teams on the visitor side which would put fans in the larger half of the stadium. This would allow more room and social distancing without being a major problem. Some teams that have soccer-only facilities which tend to be smaller, may have more challenges with fan seating.”
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
“As a team that provides many off-season opportunities for our athletes this has impacted our players. We are missing the spring and summertime which we use to develop new players and work on both conditioning and fundamentals. We will probably miss the camp experiences we usually provide in the summer as well as the preseason seven vs. seven tournaments we were scheduled to participate in June. We always play in the Bluegrass State Games in July and that may also be canceled. When we do get permission to start working, we will have to be focused and use every minute to our advantage. We graduated 10 seniors and have a huge amount of rebuilding to accomplish.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each athlete physically fit for the upcoming soccer season?
“My upperclassmen have been contacting younger players, trying to encourage them to condition and get touches on the ball. As a coach, we are limited by the extended dead period in what we can do with our players (at least until July, maybe longer). A large number of our players usually run track, play tennis or play Spring Club Soccer. Without that happening, it now falls on the individual and their level of commitment. Under the current rules, we can only communicate (remotely) with our current, roster players. Any new players will be at a disadvantage without our normal summer workouts. I know my players are excited to have an opportunity to defend their region championship. The commitment to success is what has to keep them motivated.”
