This tall perennial flower, up to 10 feet tall, with red-purple flat flower-heads is a member of the aster family. Each head has as little as a few or as many 30 blossoms, about ½ inches across, and is in full bloom in August and September.
When this weed gets into a pasture it can be a persistent pest. They will take over a field in only a few years but they are pretty when covered with butterflies in late summer. Ironweed can be found from New York State west to Illinois and Michigan and the Upper Peninsula and south to Texas and Florida, in low woods and open fields, pastures and meadows. Because they are wildflowers/weeds, we don’t expect them to be an endangered species but they are in danger of extinction in New York. They are common in most places.
I never thought of them as being used in medicine but they were. The early settlers used an Ironweed tonic or tea, most preferred the tonic because of the whiskey, as a treatment for stomach problems and the American Indians used Ironweed tea as a treatment for pain after childbirth and to restore menses.
This tall native plant has only two common names that I know of, Ironweed and tall Ironweed. I have no problem with that but in my research I also found that its Latin name was changed from Vernonia altissima to Vernonia gigantean, because the plant is so big and the large flower head. So, even the Latin names can be confusing.
Enjoy the Ironweed as you see them, unless they are a pest to you. Then the only thing I can say is, “good luck in eradicating them.”
