Jack 'Buddy' HouseJune 5, 1932 - March 29, 2020

Jack "Buddy" House, age 87, of London, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Frances Greene House; his parents, Matt and Emma Young House; four sisters, his twin Jacquilene who died in infancy, Vera Jones, Gladys Minnix and Malleville Pedigo; and three brothers, Fayette House, Raymond House and Kenneth House.
Family was incredibly important to Buddy, and he loved telling stories about his father and his father's farm, his brothers' garage and his life growing up in London. He worked as an iceman hauling and delivering blocks of ice in the days when ice was still delivered by truck.
"That ice don't wait for you," he told his grandson Sam in 2019.
Buddy loved animals, especially birds and, more specifically, hummingbirds. Hummingbird magnets, figurines and books dotted his home, along with framed photos of Mary Frances and other family members. His television was usually tuned to ESPN and whichever sport was in season. He loved to watch NASCAR and was always quick to point out how impressed he was by softball.
In high school, Buddy was a member of the London High School glee club. He loved classical music and great composers like Beethoven and Mozart. He always enjoyed watching comedians and reading funny stories.
Buddy retired in 1988 from the Kentucky State Highway Department where he worked for 30 years as a draftsman. He was a Kentucky Colonel and of the Baptist faith.
He leaves behind his son, Thomas House, daughter-in-law Jo Nell and grandson Sam all of Berea, KY; one sister, Dana Jill Shepherd of London; and many dear family members and friends to mourn his passing.
There are no services for Buddy scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
