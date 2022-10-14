MCCREARY CENTRAL— After winning two great sets, (25-15) (25-17), Williamsburg gives one to McCreary Co. (20-25). However, Williamsburg doesn’t back down against McCreary and takes the last set for a WIN over McCreary Co. (25-17).
“It was a great effort from all of our girls.” Said Coach Berta. “They were aggressive offensively and passed consistently. They brought great energy as well. We have a lot of really good players and that was on display tonight.”
Williamsburg will be back in action Saturday as they travel to take on Jackson County.
