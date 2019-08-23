IRVINE — Before the season started, North Laurel coach David Broyles looked over his team’s schedule and thought his team’s matchup with Estill County game would be one his Jaguars should come away with a victory, but the Engineers had other ideas.
North Laurel hung tough during Tuesday’s battle with Estill County, but couldn’t overcome some costly miscues allowing the Engineers to pull off a 4-2 win.
“I felt like tonight was going to be a win for us,” Broyles admitted. “When we scheduled them, I thought this would be a good opportunity to bring home a ‘W’, but it didn’t happen.”
The Jaguars (1-4) received goals by Kievan Huston and Zachary Broyles (Broyles also had an assist), but couldn’t come up with the victory.
“Overall, we didn’t play very well,” Broyles said. “We didn’t win the 50/50 balls and it’s the little things that hurt us. We preach to them every day about these things.
“They’ve got to want to want to win the 50/50 balls — that’s hustle and effort,” he added. “We get them at times, but just not at a sustained period of time. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to work on. We’ve got to get better at passing and our communication at times just isn’t good.”
Broyles is hoping his team can turn things around during their 11 a.m. road matchup with Taylor County on Saturday.
“This is a must-win for us,” Broyles said. “We’ve gotta get some footing somehow or I’m afraid things are going to snowball and then it begins to be a mental thing for the players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.