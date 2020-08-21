Jaguar golf team paces eighth in Scott County Invitational

GEORGETOWN — The North Laurel boys golf team turned in a solid day of golf, placing eighth with a 345 in Saturday’s Scott County Invitational.
Lucas Binder led the way with an 82, which allowed him to place 20th overall. Jack McArdle (84, 26th place), Connor McKeehan (87, 40th place), Noah Steely (92, 57th place), and Nathan Edwards (94, 79th place) also competed in the event.
McArdle provided one of the tournament’s best highlights by holing out on a par 4 for eagle from 105 yards out.
“It was an uphill blind shot that was hit well,” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. “We knew it was close, but as we walked to the hole, no ball was found until jokingly, Jack looked in the hole and found his ball.”
Trinity won the tournament with a 314 while Collins 325, Shelby County 325, Richmond Model 333, West Jessamine 335, Mason County 337, Beechwood 338, North Laurel 345, Scott County 346, and Boyle County 352 rounded out the top 10.
“It was awesome to play an 18-hole invitational finally, and see the boys compete,” Stone said. “The event was full of top teams in the state like Louisville Trinity, Collins, Mason County and Beechwood just to name a few. But one of the toughest competitions for the day was the course.
“Cherry Blossom is a tough course — pro events from the past like the Hooters Tour have participated there,” he added. “The course makes you stay in the fairway and be long. The course plays almost 6,800 yards and has rough, thick and tall. I was pleased with the finish, we know that 345 is a good score on a tough course, but that is the high of our goal for the year. The boys know we have a goal to shoot between 320 to 345 this year. We have to score that to reach our goals late in the season. All in all a good day on a challenging course. Time to take strokes off and improve.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.